$100,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will post sales of $100,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron reported sales of $110,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $360,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $440,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Geron in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

