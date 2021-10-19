10,271 Shares in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,122,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

