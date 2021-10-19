1,081 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in KLA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KLA by 2,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in KLA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.05.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $163,732.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,339.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $326.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.21 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

