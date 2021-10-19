1,100 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.65.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $204.50 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $213.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.