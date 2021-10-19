12,374 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. Cigna accounts for 2.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $205.37. 8,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Truist dropped their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

