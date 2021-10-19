13,591 Shares in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.