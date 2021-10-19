14,481 Shares in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBIV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after acquiring an additional 681,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 1,103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 484,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 443,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

VBIV opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $770.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.04.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

