15,459 Shares in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.06% of The Gorman-Rupp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRC opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.02 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.