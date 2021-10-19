1,553 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $30,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 272.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after buying an additional 391,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $21,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

EAT opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

