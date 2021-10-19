1,565 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $137.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

