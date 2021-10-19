1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

DIBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,836. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at $23,198,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

