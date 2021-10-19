$2.02 EPS Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.11. PVH posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.24. 11,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,518. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

