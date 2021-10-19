$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 416.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 286.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

