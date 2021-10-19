$2.36 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the highest is $2.47. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Acuity Brands stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.66. The company had a trading volume of 161,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.14. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $212.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Acuity Brands by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Acuity Brands by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

