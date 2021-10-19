$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to post sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Bank of America reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.76. 17,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,194. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $90.52 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

