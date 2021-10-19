$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,980. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

