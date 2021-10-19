$22.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report sales of $22.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.16 billion to $22.76 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $95.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.84 billion to $98.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.41 billion to $98.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after buying an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.