$22.84 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post $22.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.10 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $7.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $89.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $91.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $231.90 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,761. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

