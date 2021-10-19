$221.51 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report sales of $221.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.20 million to $225.85 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $125.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $860.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $841.07 million to $881.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $205.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,276. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

