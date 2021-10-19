2,305 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $635.11. 2,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $640.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,393 shares of company stock worth $42,990,397. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

