$25.76 Million in Sales Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to report sales of $25.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the lowest is $25.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $104.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.81 million to $104.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $137.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

