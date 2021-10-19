27,135 Shares in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 300,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:GHG opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 33.63%. On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

