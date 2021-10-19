29,612 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Acquired by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Marathon Digital comprises approximately 1.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,351,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after buying an additional 985,740 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,506,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,269,000 after buying an additional 207,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of MARA traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 281,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,619,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.39 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

