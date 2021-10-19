$3.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.34 and the highest is $3.39. The Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $14.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

COO traded up $5.50 on Tuesday, reaching $402.20. The company had a trading volume of 194,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,951. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $314.29 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.45.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

