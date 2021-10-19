$3.38 EPS Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $17.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.06 to $18.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.06.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $61,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after acquiring an additional 569,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

