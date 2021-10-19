$3.94 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.69 and the highest is $4.50. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,217.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $13.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $16.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.31 to $22.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $189.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average of $156.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $196.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 64,736 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,951 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

