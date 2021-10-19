3,300 Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safehold by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $539,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 766,514 shares of company stock worth $57,973,578 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

