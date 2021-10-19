345 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $4,036,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $5,074,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Novavax by 92.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after acquiring an additional 97,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $166.25 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total transaction of $1,346,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,064 shares of company stock valued at $35,610,865. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

