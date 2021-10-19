3,560 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vital Farms by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vital Farms by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VITL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $692.95 million, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 0.10.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

