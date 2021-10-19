360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA decreased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 390.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 17.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QFIN traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. 1,063,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. Research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

