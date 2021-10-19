$4.61 EPS Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.80. Humana reported earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.31 to $21.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $25.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.92.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.50. 654,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

