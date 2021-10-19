$419.13 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $419.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.30 million and the highest is $419.70 million. Forward Air posted sales of $332.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

