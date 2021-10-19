$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $5.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.73 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.63 billion to $27.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.