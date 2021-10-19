54,791 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,539,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,952,000 after buying an additional 153,683 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 80,864 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24.

