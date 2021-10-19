5,700 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

