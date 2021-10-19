$6.11 Million in Sales Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to post $6.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $36.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $36.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNGX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TNGX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,147. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

