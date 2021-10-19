$7.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post $7.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.32 billion and the highest is $7.39 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $6.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $27.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.36 billion to $27.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.92 billion to $30.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.65 on Friday, reaching $510.01. The stock had a trading volume of 40,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,926. The company has a market cap of $209.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $344.42 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

