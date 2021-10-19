900 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $238.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

