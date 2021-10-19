924 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.70. The company had a trading volume of 554,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,722,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $382.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.