a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $8.92 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

