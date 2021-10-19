AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

ACIU opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $435.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.79. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. Analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AC Immune by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

