AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday.

NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,361. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $441.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in AC Immune by 51.4% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after buying an additional 1,237,923 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in AC Immune by 13.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after buying an additional 1,040,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AC Immune in the second quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AC Immune by 901.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 260,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AC Immune by 1,092.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 230,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

