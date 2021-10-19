Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $343.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.75 and a 200-day moving average of $308.06. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,436 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

