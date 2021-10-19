Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Raised by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,340,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 374,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $346.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.06. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,762 shares of company stock worth $1,214,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

