Adobe’s (ADBE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $765.00 price target on the software company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $634.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.19. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.