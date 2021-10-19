Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.