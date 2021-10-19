Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

HTA opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

