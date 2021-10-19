Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $71,000 in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.13. Adient plc has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

