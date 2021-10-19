Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,613,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,439,000 after purchasing an additional 186,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,185,000 after acquiring an additional 234,265 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after acquiring an additional 148,135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 559,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 421,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15.

