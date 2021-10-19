Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,273 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 208,729 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 184,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 153,641 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EBS opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

